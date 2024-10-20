Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Cop injured as car rams into checkpoint, driver held after chase

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 20, 2024 10:05 PM IST

A police officer was injured when a car rammed a checkpoint on the southern bypass; the driver was arrested after a chase.

A police personnel was injured as a car rammed into a checkpoint in an attempt to break through on the southern bypass on Saturday evening, officials said.

The cop was injured as he fell while trying to protect himself. (HT File)
The cop was injured as he fell while trying to protect himself. (HT File)

Police officials said the driver of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio was arrested after a chase and his vehicle impounded. The incident comes a day after Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav conducted surprise inspections at the checkpoints set up by the police.

The cop was injured as he fell while trying to protect himself. However, other police personnel present at the scene managed to nab the driver. The incident occurred as the traffic team signalled the driver, coming from Doraha, to stop.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh said the driver sped up instead of stopping and rammed into the checkpoint.

After getting information, the Marado police post registered a case and took up an investigation.

