Ludhiana: Cops bust auto theft, snatching gangs

The Ludhiana police busted two gangs of miscreants with the arrest of five miscreants in two separate cases. The CIA staff –3 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested two members of an Auto gang, while police station Daresi arrested three accused involved in snatchings. The police with the arrested accused in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

ASI Mohammad Sadiq from CIA staff-3 stated that they arrested two members of an auto gang from Jail road. The police recovered six mobile phones, four bikes, one Auto besides sharp edged weapon from their possession.

The ASI added that the police arrested the accused from Jail Road following a tip-off. The accused used to pick up passengers from Railway Station and rob them after taking them to some isolated places. The accused were also involved in vehicle lifting.

The accused have been identified as Ram Krishan alias Rama of Bhola Colony of Tajpur Road and Mohit Verma alias Bona of Gagandeep Colony. A case under sections 303 (2), 304, 317 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station. The accused are already facing trial in different cases.

In the second case, the Daresi Police arrested three members of a gang and recovered 10 mobile phones, a bike and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station, stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused have been identified as Sagar Kumar alias Dori, 24, of Village Khasi Khurd, Neeraj, 22, of Madhopuri and Suraj, 24, of New Madhopuri. The accused used to roam around the city and snatch mobile phones and other belongings.

The inspector added that a case under sections 308 (5), 303 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused, who are already facing trial in several cases of snatchings and thefts. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

Three drug addicts held for snatchings

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana, 26 September

The Division number 6 police arrested three accused for snatchings and vehicle lifting. The police recovered 2 bikes, one scooter, 6 mobile phones besides sharp edged weapons.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, Karan Singh alias Sonu and Rajveer Singh alias Shivam – all residents of Puneet Nagar, Tajpur road.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, stated that the police arrested the accused from Sherpur during special checking. The accused used to roam around the city and rob people of their mobile phones and other belongings.

The Inspector added that the accused are drug addicts and involved in snatchings to meet their need for drugs. A case under sections 304 and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station.