Ludhiana: Cops nab 4 aides of Europe-based gangster; seize weapons, heroin

Police on Monday arrested four suspected members of Namit gang, reportedly involved in extortion, illegal arms trafficking and the distribution of narcotics in Ludhiana, and recovered 300 grams of heroin, a .32-bore pistol and a car from their possession. The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused were identified as Abhijeet Singh, alias Mand, 26, Maniya Sahni, 20, Ankush Yadav, 25, and Sukhman Singh, alias Mithu, 20, all residents of Ludhiana.

Police said another alleged gang member, Yuvraj Singh, alias Harman, of Shingar Cinema Road, along with several unidentified associates, remains at large.

According to police, the gang was operating on the directions of its alleged kingpin, Namit Sharma, who is currently based in Europe.

Investigators alleged that the group was involved in extortion, illegal arms trafficking and the distribution of narcotics in Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said police received a tip-off about the gang’s activities in the city.

The accused allegedly threatened targets with dire consequences and in some instances, opened fire at properties to create fear and force victims to pay extortion money.

Police further alleged that the gang procured firearms and heroin from border areas and supplied them in Ludhiana and other cities on the instructions of its handlers. Investigators suspect the accused were planning a major criminal act, including targeting a prominent businessman for extortion, when the operation was launched.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station under Sections 111(1) and 111(2) (organised crime), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Inspector Navdeep Singh, in-charge of the crime branch, said the accused were also suspected to be involved in an extortion bid targeting a jeweller around a year ago and another attempt involving a hotelier about six months ago.

The accused were produced before a court on Monday and sent to police custody for a day for further interrogation.

Police said most of the arrested accused were already facing criminal cases and had recently secured bail.

According to police, Abhijeet Singh, alias Mand, a graduate, is facing trial in five cases and was released on bail in May 2025. Maniya Sahni, who works at a garment shop, is facing one criminal case and secured bail in May this year. Ankush Yadav, a driver, is facing trial in four cases and was released on bail in February. Sukhman Singh, alias Mithu, an electrician and school dropout, has no previous criminal record, police said.