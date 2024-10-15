Ludhiana: Cops taking NDPS accused for medical examination attacked at civil hospital

A police team taking drugs accused to the civil hospital to the civil hospital for medical examination was allegedly attacked by two accused, officials said. The miscreants attacked the police as they intervened to deter them. (HT File)

They said the miscreants started abusing the drug peddling accused and tried to assault them while they were in custody.

The miscreants attacked the police as they intervened to deter them.

The Division Number 2 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Ajay Kumar alias Ajay of Satjot Nagar on Dhandhra Road and Bikramjit Singh alias Ghoda of Phullanwal. The accused escaped from the spot and are yet to be arrested.

The case was registered following a statement by ASI Boota Singh, who is deputed at CIA staff 1. The ASI said police had arrested four drug peddling accused on October 11.

He took the accused to civil hospital for medical examination on Monday.

The ASI added that the accused turned up there and had a spat with the accused who were in custody. The accused tried to manhandle the detainees, he said.

When the police intervened, the accused manhandled the police team and fled.

The ASI added that he informed the Division Number 2 police, who registered an FIR under sections 115 (2), 132, 221 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The ASI said the assault accused nursed a rivalry with the detainees and had lodged attempt to murder complaints against each other.