Ludhiana: Counselling in full swing at govt residential schools

The counselling sessions for admission of qualified meritorious students into government senior secondary residential schools in classes 9 and 11 commenced on Thursday across the state through a centralised process. Counselling session for Class 11 admissions at meritorious school in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The first day of the counselling was scheduled for boys and girls ranked under 600 and 800, respectively. The second day was scheduled for students under 1200 and 1600 ranks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Ludhiana Meritorious School, there are a total of 500 seats, including 100 for medical and commerce each, and 300 for non-medical stream. Of these 500 seats, 300 are reserved for girls and 200 for boys. On the first day of the counselling, 83 students, including 42 boys and 41 girls were admitted to the school.

Out of 46 girls screened on the second day at district counselling centre, five opted for Jalandhar school, four for Amritsar, two for Mohali and three for Ferozepur, Patiala and Sangrur, respectively.

Of the 32 girls enrolled in Ludhiana school, six chose commerce stream, four chose medical and 22 of them went for non-medical stream. Out of the 40 boys enrolled, 11 opted for commerce, 9 for medical and 20 selected the non-medical stream.

Every district has been allotted one centre each for the counselling. A total of 4,600 seats are available across the state, of which the seats in Bathinda district have already been filled, followed by Patiala, which only has 20 vacant seats for boys. In Mohali, 41 seats for boys and 16 for girls are yet to be filled. The enrolments in Ludhiana stands at 49 vacant seats for boys and 31 for girls.

Principal Manju Bhardwaj said, “Of 350 seats in the general category, only 80 are left and the number of students expected on the third day are over 700. The fourth day of the counselling is for the private school students for 150 seats.”

The liaison officer Pradeep Kumar said that the entire admission process went smoothly.