Ludhiana: Couple booked for abducting 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified couple in a car while she and her elder sister were collecting firewood from a forested area near Boothgarh village in Meharban area, officials said. The police have launched an investigation into the case and booked the unidentified couple. (HT File)

The Meharban police registered a case based on a complaint by Mamta, a resident of Rawat village in Meharban.

Mamta said she and her younger sister, Akvinder, had gone to the forest to gather wood when a man and a woman in a white car approached them. She said they asked them for directions to a nearby gurdwara and after they pointed out the route, the couple asked them to sit in the car to guide them.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh said, “According to the complainant, the couple drove towards the gurdwara and stopped near it. They asked Mamta to step out and get some food from a nearby grocery store. Soon as Mamta left, the couple sped away with her younger sister inside.”

The police have launched an investigation into the case and booked the unidentified couple.

The inspector added that efforts are being made to locate the abductors and rescue the girl.

The case was registered under section 127 (6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).