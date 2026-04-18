Ludhiana: Court grants interim bail to Congress leader Indi

A local court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi in a case pertaining to the alleged assault of labourers and obstruction of public duty. The court has also directed him to join the investigation. Police had registered the case on April 15 under sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), 132 and 221 of the BNS. (HT File)

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of Rupinder Singh, a junior engineer, who alleged that the accused assaulted and threatened workers engaged in road scraping work between Saggu Chowk and Hambran Road, thereby disrupting a public utility project.

During the hearing, advocate Vijay Mahendru, counsel for the accused, argued that Indi had been falsely implicated due to ‘political rivalry’ and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. The defence also submitted that no prior notice had been served to the accused.

The additional public prosecutor opposed the bail plea, contending that the accused had committed a serious offence by attacking labourers and obstructing public work, and therefore did not deserve relief.

After hearing both sides and examining the police record, the court observed that most offences invoked in the FIR are bailable in nature, barring one section. Considering the accused’s willingness to cooperate, the court granted interim bail to Indi and directed him to join the investigation within five days and furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000.

The matter has been listed for hearing on April 22. Police had registered the case on April 15 under sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), 132 and 221 of the BNS.