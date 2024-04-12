Ludhiana court refuses to stay release of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Chamkila’

Ludhiana : The court of additional district judge, Ludhiana, on Wednesday rejected a motion to delay the release of Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is set to release on Netflix on Friday, 12 April. The court of additional district judge, Ludhiana, on Wednesday rejected a motion to delay the release of Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is set to release on Netflix on Friday, 12 April.

The movie is based on the life of slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his partner Amarjot Kaur.

Refusing to pass any injunction orders on the film’s release, the court of additional district judge Shatin Goyal has adjourned the application and has granted due time to the filmmakers to file their written response. The next date of the hearing is May 6.

Ishdeep Singh Randhawa of Patiala had filed a plea on April 8 seeking a “perpetual injunction” on the film’s release.

The plea claimed that Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur had sold exclusive rights of the biopic to his late father Gurdev Singh, who was a director/producer in the Punjabi film industry. Randhawa said his father acquired the rights through a formal agreement in 2012.

Randhawa withdraw a lawsuit of a similar nature that was filed in a Ludhiana court last year. The plaintiff’s claims were deemed to be out of time and did not amount to copyright infringement, which is why the court declined to grant an injunction.

Producer of the movie Reliance Entertainment and Window Seat Films’ attorneys Siddharth Sharma Tejas and Ravinder Kumar Sharma confirmed that the case was adjourned for May 6.

On March 8, 1988, Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur, met a tragic end when they were shot dead at Mehsampur village, Jalandhar, by militants.

Raised in Dugri, Ludhiana, Chamkila is a well-known Punjabi artiste who has garnered admiration and controversy over the course of his career.