Ludhiana cricket tourney: Easy victories for Vardhman, Eastman Cast & Forge

The seventh and eighth league matches of the 10th CICU Corporate T-20 Cricket Tournament were played at the cricket grounds of GRD Academy here on Sunday. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd drubbed Texla Plastics and Metals while Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd comfortably defeated Ralson India Ltd. Participants after a match in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

In the seventh league match, Texla Plastics, after winning the toss, opted to field. While Vardhman Special Steels Ltd scored 157/8 in 20 overs, Texla managed to secure only 101 runs in 16.2 overs, resulting in the former’s victory by 56 runs.

Davinder Dahiya of Vardhman who took 4 wickets for 9 runs in 3.2 overs and was named man of the match.

In the eighth league match, Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd won the toss and chose to field first. Ralson India Ltd scored 103 runs in 18.4 overs, losing all their wickets. Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd chased the target in 9.2 overs, scoring 104 runs with 4 wickets down, and won the match by 6 wickets.

Aman Bhatia of Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. emerges as the star performer, scoring 39 runs in 21 balls (including 3 fours and 2 sixes) and taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs in 4 overs. He was named man of the match.

Many CICU senior members along with managing people of several companies were present during the matches.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja highlighted the benefits of playing cricket, such as fostering social skills, intellectual growth, creativity and discipline. Honey Sethi, general secretary of CICU, noted Ludhiana’s passion for cricket, particularly among the youth, who are showing great excitement for the tournament.