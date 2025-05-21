Ludhiana: Cross-border drug cartel kingpin held after shootout in Jagraon

The Ludhiana rural police arrested a notorious drug smuggling kingpin, Roshan Singh, following an encounter in the Jagraon sub-division early on Tuesday morning. Police at the encounter site in Jagraon on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Singh, a resident of Wara Bhai Ka village in Ferozepur district, was intercepted by police near Chuharchak village while en route to deliver a consignment.

Police have recovered a licensed revolver with its number scratched off, a country-made pistol, seven live bullets and a high-end motorcycle. Authorities suspect the revolver may have been stolen or snatched.

Singh, who is currently facing trial in over 15 criminal cases, including two for murder, has a long history of criminal activity. He is also charged with armed robbery and possession of illegal weapons.

According to police, Singh attempted to evade capture upon spotting a police patrol. Riding a high-end motorcycle, he turned sharply to flee but lost control, causing the bike to skid. As the police moved in, Singh pulled out two pistols from his bag and opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired three rounds, one of which struck Singh in the right leg, leading to his capture. He was taken to the civil hospital in Jagraon for treatment.

Ludhiana rura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta, who visited the site, stated that Singh’s arrest followed a major breakthrough achieved the previous day. On Sunday, three drug peddlers—Amritpal Singh of Ajitwal and Sarabjit Singh and Ravinder Singh of Dhudike—were apprehended while transporting heroin. During interrogation, they identified Roshan Singh as their primary supplier and a crucial link in a larger trafficking network.

“Singh is suspected to be working under the command of Pankaj Rajput, who is believed to be operating the drug trade from the United States,” said SSP Gupta. He added that Singh’s arrest and the items seized from him could unveil critical information about international drug syndicates, particularly those with cross-border links to Pakistan.

Investigators believe he continued to run cartel operations from within the prison.

SSP Gupta also revealed that Singh first met Pankaj Rajput while incarcerated. Rajput, who was later bailed out and fled to the US last year, is suspected to have expanded the cartel’s operations internationally, using Singh as a key operative within Punjab.

Police say Singh played a central role in receiving heroin smuggled across the Pakistan border and redistributing it across the state. His name had emerged repeatedly during the questioning of other accused in similar cases. His arrest is expected to open further leads into Punjab’s drug network and its overseas connections.