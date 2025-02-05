Ludhiana cyclist Sekhon clinches 2 medals at National Games

City-based cyclist Harshveer Sekhon brought laurels to the city by clinching two bronze medals at the 38th edition of National Games being held in Uttarakhand. City-based cyclist Harshveer Sekhon brought laurels to the city by clinching two bronze medals at the 38th edition of National Games being held in Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

Notably, the 27-year-old first competed in the 40km individual time trial (road) in the men’s elite category, where he secured a bronze medal. Later, he added another bronze to his tally in the 4000m individual pursuit (track), showcasing his exceptional skill and determination on both fronts.

Originally a roller skater, Sekhon represented India at the 2018 Asian Games before making a switch to cycling in the same year. Since then, he has bagged multiple medals, including a silver in the 4km team pursuit at the 2019 Asia Cup. His achievements continued in the 2023 Asia Cup, where he claimed two silver medals, among several other accolades.

Sekhon’s coach Satwinder Singh, alias Vicky congratulated him for his achievements, expressing confidence in his continued success. “We are hopeful that in the upcoming team event tomorrow, Sekhon and his teammates will put in their best effort and clinch the gold,” Singh said.

“Harshveer was the national champion last year and also represented India in the Asian Games. He has immense potential, and his goal is to bring home gold in upcoming international championships,” added Singh, expressing optimism for Sekhon’s bright future in the sports.