Ludhiana: Damoria bridge to be shut for 90 days for railway track work

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 18, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Shopkeepers and traders near the bridge have voiced their frustration, fearing a significant drop in business

City’s Damoria railway bridge, a key route for thousands of commuters, will remain closed for 90 days starting November 20. The closure is part of the railway’s project to lay a new Delhi-Amritsar rail line. This decision has raised concerns among local traders and residents as the bridge plays a crucial role in connecting major parts of the city.

Ludhiana’s Damoria railway bridge, a key route for thousands of commuters, will remain closed for 90 days starting November 20. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana's Damoria railway bridge, a key route for thousands of commuters, will remain closed for 90 days starting November 20. (HT Photo)

Shopkeepers and traders near the bridge have voiced their frustration, fearing a significant drop in business. Tejwinder, a local trader, said, “If the bridge is closed, customers won’t reach us and we may have to shut our shops. Managing daily expenses will become a big challenge.”

The Damoria bridge connects key areas, such as DMC, CMC, Clock Tower, a vegetable market, Gandhi Nagar market, Daresi and Manna Singh Nagar. It is used daily by thousands of vehicles and pedestrians. Its closure is expected to create traffic bottlenecks on alternative routes, adding to the inconvenience for residents.

A railway official said they had requested the Municipal Corporation to connect the sewer line near the bridge to prevent water stagnation. These arrangements need to be completed before November 20 to avoid additional issues during the closure.

Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Jatin Bansal assured residents that alternate route plans had been prepared. “We will circulate the alternative routes soon to minimise disruption for commuters as already a route map has been made. Additionally, we are installing display boards to inform people about the closure and help reduce traffic congestion,” he added.

