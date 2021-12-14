Ludhiana daughter homecoming: Never stop dreaming, says Divya Dutta

Having made a name for herself in the dazzling galaxy of film stars, actor Divya Dutta visited her home town, Ludhiana, on Monday with a message of hope and encouragement for all the dreamers struggling to make it big in life.

In a candid interaction at an event organised by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCIFLO), Dutta said, “All youngsters dreaming of making it big must never stop dreaming, and should work hard to realise their goals.”

“Girls! Do that you want to do, and if you can make a living out of what you love to do, there is nothing like it,” she said as the audience broke into thunderous applause.

To carve a niche in Bollywood in a ‘dog-eats-dog world’ was no mean feat. “It was not easy, but my mother was always supportive of me. In life, you need one person who always keeps you grounded and makes you realise that what is happening is for the good, and is destined to be as long as you do your karma. My mother was that person for me,” she said.

‘Wanted to be on stage since school’

She also thanked her teachers from her alma mater, Sacred Heart Convent School and Government College For Girls, for shaping her. “I knew I needed to be on stage right from my school days. I am so happy to be where I am today,” she admitted.

Her teachers, Kusum Sharma and Rashmi Grover, who taught her biology and English in school and college respectively, were stoked to be in the audience.

“She was an extremely bright student. She always stood out from the rest. She has maintained contact with me over all these years. Despite her busy schedule, she takes time out for us, which is most touching. She is still the same bubbly student for us, and is a megastar for a reason,” said a proud Sharma.

‘A city brimming with love, warmth’

So, what is the first thing that Dutta does on returning to her city? Make a list of people I want to meet. “Returning to the city is always a nostalgic experience. The traffic may have grown, and there may be one or two new bridges, but for me Ludhiana is always brimming with people’s love and warmth and loads of memories, which I will always cherish,” she said.

On her latest book ,The Stars In My Sky, the actor said, “It is about 32 of my co-actors and directors, who have been my stars, brightening my journey in the film world. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre, the book tells and extraordinary story.”