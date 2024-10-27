Ludhiana: DAV College shines in creative writing at zonal youth fest

The third day of the Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Education Zone-6) at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Sunday, brought the spirit of Punjab alive with vibrant performances and intricate craft displays. Students performing during PU zonal youth festival at GHG Khalsa College in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The festival featured traditional dance forms, including giddha and various folk dances, alongside exhibitions of heritage crafts, including bagh, phulkari, dasuti, crochet work, and pakhi design, each representing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In creative writing, DAV College of Education excelled in both essay and pakhi design, underscoring the students’ creativity and commitment to tradition. Giddha was crowd favourite, with Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, securing first place. BCM College of Education, Ludhiana and AS College of Education, Khanna, shared the second spot, followed by Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Education, Mukerian, and GHG Khalsa College of Education.

The day also featured competitions in knitting, mehandi design, creative writing and handwriting. Among the highlights were impressive performances in the ladies traditional song category, with DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, taking first place, followed by Doraha College of Education and a joint win by BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, and AS College of Education, Khanna.

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh was the chief guest, while Raikot in-charge Kamil Amar Singh and retired IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Toor attended the event as guests of honours. In his address, Amar Singh congratulated the winners and applauded all participants, noting that festivals like this showcase the incredible potential of youth. He encouraged students to engage in cultural activities in addition to academics to foster holistic development.

Prominent guests included HS Dhaliwal, Manpreet Kaur Thind, Jaswinder Singh Khalsa, and other esteemed academics, all gathered to celebrate the diverse talents and crafts on display. The event is set to conclude on Monday.