Ludhiana: Day after arrest of staffers at vehicle testing centre, employees go on strike at mini-secretariat

A day after three contractual employees of the vehicle testing centre at Civil Lines were booked for cheating based on directions of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, members of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Employees’ Union (DCOEU) observed a pen down strike at mini-secretariat on Tuesday. Due to the strike, work remained stalled at the regional transport authority (RTA) office.

DCOEU president Tajinder Singh Nangal, said, “The employees are innocent and were taken into police custody illegally. We met the police commissioner today and he has marked the enquiry to ACP-1. We trust police and are certain that justice will prevail.”

The union members have also written to the Punjab government seeking an apology from the MLA.

Meanwhile, station house officer inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said, “FIR against the three persons has been lodged under Sections 419 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code.”

Public on receiving end of strike

The strike left residents a harried lot as they were forced to return home without getting their work done.

Gurjeevan Singh, a local resident, said, “This is the third time I have come here to get my licence updated online. First, they said it’s New Year; then said there is “Akhand Path Sahib” at DC’s office and now, they are on strike.”

Updesh Kumar, another local resident, said, “ I went to the Suvidha centre and they told me to go DTO’s office. I came here to get registration certificate (RC) process of my vehicle completed. Now, I found out there is strike underway. The contact numbers written on doors don’t work.”

The automated driving test centre also remained shut on Tuesday and residents who came there for their driving test and to get their photograph done for driving licence had to return home disappointed.

Gurdev Singh, a resident of Raikot said, “I took leave from my office and came here to get my photograph done. Now, I have to come back on another day.”

The case

Gogi had on Monday conducted a surprise inspection to the automated driving test centre. The visitors complained to the MLA that some private agents take bribes to make people pass the driving test, following which, the three contractual employees were handed over to police on allegations of corruption.

Those involved in corruption will not be spared: Gogi

Meanwhile, Gogi conducted a press conference at his residence and condemned the strike. He said the issue will be taken up at with higher authorities and those involved in corruption will not be spared.

Gogi said, “Even the security guard at the centre was not in his proper uniform. He was wearing a “Khakhi” dress similar to police uniform.”