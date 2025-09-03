Ludhiana: Day after marriage, runaway couple attacked by kin, bride kidnapped

What began as a new chapter of hope and togetherness turned into a nightmare for a young couple in Ludhiana when the bride was allegedly dragged away from her husband’s home by her relatives a day after their marriage. Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said police teams are working to trace the missing woman and apprehend the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, said he married Marjeena of Jogi Basti in Dhuri on August 30 in accordance with Hindu customs against the will of their families. Deepak Kumar stated that they were aware that their union might not find acceptance among relatives, and had even approached the Ludhiana sessions court to seek protection.

Deepak alleged that Mani, a relative of Marjeena, along with nearly a dozen unidentified men and women, barged into his home on Sunday evening. The intruders beat him up brutally, ransacked the house and hurled threats before forcibly taking Marjeena away, he alleged.

Deepak mentioned in his police complaint that the assault and abduction left him “terrified and helpless.” Neighbours who witnessed the commotion described the scene as “heart-wrenching,” recalling that the couple had seemed happy and hopeful just a day earlier. “It’s tragic—one moment they were celebrating their marriage, and the next they were living a nightmare,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

The division number 7 police have registered an FIR against Mani and other unidentified persons under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine the victim), 333 (house-trespass after making preparations for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 324(4) (mischief), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

