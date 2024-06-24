Ludhiana DC asks drainage dept to identify boundaries of Buddha Nullah

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Monday issued instructions to officials of drainage department to study the old pattern of Buddha Nullah in their records. Officials were told to submit a report to the commissioner within a fortnight and clear encroachments along the Buddha Nullah’s banks. (HT File)

She also directed Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) officials to immediately begin a campaign for removing encroachments along the nullah before the onset of monsoon.

During a meeting with officials from the MC and the drainage department, DC Sawhney, accompanied by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, as well as additional municipal commissioner Paramdeep Singh, laid emphasis upon the urgent need of studying the 100-year-old pattern of Budha Nullah to ascertain its jurisdictional boundaries. She also asked the officials to submit the report to her after a fortnight.

She further told the officials to clear encroachments on the nullah’s banks in view of the upcoming rainy season. She stated that the illegal structures must be cleared after proper demarcation and other necessary processes to prevent any untoward incident in the event of flooding.

Sawhney mentioned the state government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of the city and the well-being of its residents, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken. She also reviewed the progress of the cleaning and desilting efforts and urged officials to complete all tasks well before the deadline.

Sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) Vikas Hira, Deepak Bhatia, divisional revenue officer (DRO) Gurjinder Pal Singh and others were also present during the meeting.

DC meets stakeholders of villages near Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana DC Sawhney on Monday held a meeting with stakeholders of villages located in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah and discussed their issues.

The meeting was attended by MC chief Sandeep Rishi, ADC (rural development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, along with residents of villages Walipur, Khaira Bet among others.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed various issues faced by the residents pertaining to the nullah. The issue of setting up another water treatment plant in the area was also discussed.

After taking feedback, DC Sawhney has formed a committee, led by the ADC to inspect sites in Walipur and Khaira Bet villages for the feasibility of setting up the plant. The committee includes officials from the pollution control board, sewerage board, rural development, and panchayats. Following the inspection, the panel will submit a report to the commissioner.