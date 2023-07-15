Ludhiana DC directs officials to start door-to-door survey to keep check on vector-borne diseases

Deputy commissioner (DC), Surabhi Malik, on Saturday directed the health department to conduct door-to-door surveys in flood-ravaged areas to check the possible spread of water and vector-borne diseases. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik addressing a meeting with health department officials in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Chairing a meeting with ADC (general) Gautam Jain, civil surgeon Dr Hatinder Kaur, senior medical officers and heads of various wings of the health department, Malik said, “As the water has started receding in the flood-hit areas, there is an immediate need to clean these areas, as the stagnant water can cause vector-borne diseases.”

She said as a proactive measure, health teams have been asked to conduct a survey of areas to keep a vigil on the complaints of fever, abdominal pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and other issues. She also directed the department to carry out fogging in required areas.

Village and ward-level micro-plans for the flood-affected areas must be executed immediately to contain any kind of disease, she added.

Malik said the health department must also hold special camps in these areas so that people can be checked and treated at their doorsteps. She further said the health department has been directed to keep a record of patients visiting the mohalla clinics to check the trend of diseases being reported mostly.

Further, the DC said teams must sensitise the people about the breeding of mosquitoes in the places so that these can be destroyed immediately. She said residents should empty the articles that may have water collected in the homes. Hygiene should be maintained to keep diseases at bay.

Further, Malik said that bacterial skin infections were also common during floods due to contaminated water and insect bites and to prevent such infections people are advised to wear rubber boots and full sleeves clothes. Visit the nearest healthcare facility to avail any kind of treatment.

Earlier, the DC also visited mohalla clinics in Salem Tabri, near Chand Cinema, Chawni Mohalla, Shivpuri and Grain Market and asked the health department officials to ensure that the best healthcare services is provided to the residents.

