Ludhiana DC felicitates farmers for shunning stubble burning

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Saturday felicitated 30 progressive farmers, from Nupur Bet village, for contributing towards environment conservation by not burning paddy straw. ADO Grijesh Bhargav informed farmers about the benefits of seed improvement while ASI Jaskirat Singh provided an insight into technical aspects of wheat sowing. (HT File)

They were honoured in an event held at Nurpur Bet village. Malik was accompanied by SDM Harjinder Singh Bedi.

She said that the administration was holding block-level felicitation events to honour such farmers so that others could be encouraged to follow them.

Speaking on the occasion, SDM Harjinder Singh said that setting crop residue on fire poses various health and environmental challenges besides reducing fertility. Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said that a campaign has already been launched to spread awareness against the ill effects of stubble burning. He mentioned that the farmers have been informed about the benefits of managing crop residue in the fields through various activities including awareness camps, school activities, public announcements, distribution of literature, and others.

Engineer Amanpreet Singh Ghai and Engineer Harmanpreet Singh further stated that the crop residue management was being done in the district through 8, 000 bailer machines which are available on subsidy.

Meanwhile, AEO Sherjit Singh urged farmers to take maximum benefit of the schemes to get rid of stubble burning.

During the event over 100 farmers, panchayat members were present as DC inspected the demonstration of bailer machine.

