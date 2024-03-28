Ludhiana DC holds meeting with arhtiyas, FCI ahead of wheat procurement

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1 The officials said around 8.13 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive at 109 grain markets (mandis) of the district this season. (HT Photo)

Reiterating the commitment of the administration to ensure hassle-free lifting and procurement of wheat, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney conducted meetings with different arhtiyas (commission agents) associations, officials from Food Corporation of India (FCI) and food and civil supplies department on Thursday at Bachat Bhawan.

DC said the procurement of wheat would begin from April 1 and the aim of meeting was to ensure that farmers should not face any kind of trouble in context to lifting and procurement of wheat during the season. The officials said around 8.13 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive at 109 grain markets (mandis) of the district this season.

Sawhney directed the chiefs of agencies to personally supervise the wheat procurement operations ensuring prompt and smooth lifting of wheat, as per their allotted share of procurement. DC also instructed the officers to make requisite arrangement of power, sheds for the farmers, potable water supply and equipment to monitor the quality of wheat in each centre.

Arhtiyas from Khanna, Jagraon, Sahnewal, Machhiwara, Raikot, Mullanpur, Doraha among other areas participated in the meeting. The members of Arhtiyas association were also asked for suggestions to streamline the procurement process.

Ludhiana East sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira, district food supply office (DFSC) Shefali Chopra; Ludhiana West (DFSC) Sanjay Chopra; Food Corporation of India divisional manager, ML Meena; Markfed district manager, Sudhir Kumar; Punsup district manager Anant Sharma; PSWC district manager Sukhwinder Singh; DMO Gurmat Pal Singh, chief agriculture officer Parkash Singh among others were also present in the meeting.

Use of combines not allowed from 7pm to 7am

Sawhney has ordered that during the wheat harvesting season, combine operations can only be used from 7am to 7 pm. These orders have been issued while exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973. Combine owners have been directed that before using the machine in the farms, they should get it inspected from the agriculture department and no combine harvester should be used without Super Straw Management System (SMS).

Box: Fire control room established

To avoid any fire incident at farms, the administration has established fire control rooms in the district. Following are the fire helpline numbers.

Office of deputy commissioner (DC) Ludhiana : 0161-2433100

SDM West: 9646008771

SDM East: 0161-2400150

SDM Samrala: 01628-262100

SDM Khanna: 01628-221343

SDM Raikot: 9914948223

SDM Payal: 01628-271045

SDM Jagraon: 01624-223230