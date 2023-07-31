Ludhiana DC inaugurates micro forest project

Looking to enhance the city’s green cover and check environmental pollution, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik inaugurated a micro forest project with 1,699 trees near Chahar toll plaza on Ladhowal Bypass on Monday. A school student planting a sapling near Chahar toll plaza on Ladhowal Bypass. (HT PHOTO)

The project has been jointly supported by district administration, municipal corporation, Team 1699, City Needs, Ek Soch NGO along with some schools.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said the move is aimed to make green Ludhiana and 1699 trees of 12 native species of the state have been planted by students of Guru Nanak Public School and BCM School in the project.

She said that a special technique was adopted for afforestation which ensures denser growth of plants and hence better carbon-dioxide absorption. She said that such a mini forest would be in fact a milestone in reducing greenhouse gases and making the environment healthy.

The DC also appreciated the efforts of stakeholders for launching the project and added that if everyone comes forward to save the environment by planting and ensuring proper upkeep of saplings , Ludhiana will become the greenest city of the country.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Shahi Imam Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Balwinder Singh Lakhewalia.