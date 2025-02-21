Ludhiana DC orders magisterial probe into Miller Ganj fire tragedy

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of two teenage workers in Miller Ganj three days ago. A committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit a detailed report within 10 days. Fire officials reported that the blaze was brought under control by 12.30 pm, but it was only after that they found the bodies of the two victims in the washroom. (HT File Photo)

The inquiry committee comprises the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) West, municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner, deputy director factories, district child development and safety officer, additional labour commissioner, chief engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board), among other officials. They have been directed to assess why the fire occurred, why minors were employed at the factory, and why the unit lacked a fire safety certificate.

Additionally, the MC has been instructed to verify whether the factory had legal permissions to operate and if it complied with safety and labour laws.

The massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a cycle spare parts manufacturing unit in Kalsian Street, Miller Ganj. A sudden blast in the furnace triggered the blaze, which quickly spread due to flammable materials stored inside.

The victims have been identified as Rehan, 17, and Niyaj Babu, 15, both residents of Bihar. Two other 15-year-olds, Aarif and Ali, were also injured in the fire. According to officials familiar with the matter, Aarif and Ali were not factory workers but had come to visit the deceased workers at the time of the accident.

The factory owner, Gurpreet Singh, and contractor, Sonu, who had supplied the deceased minors for work, have been booked by the police.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of the Division 6 Police Station stated that the factory was engaged in manufacturing cycle seat covers and stored lotion and other flammable substances, which intensified the fire. The factory lacked proper fire safety measures, and there were no fire extinguishers or emergency exits in place.

Victims’ bodies found in washroom

Fire officials reported that the blaze was brought under control by 12.30 pm, but it was only after the fire was doused that they found the bodies of Rehan and Niyaj in the unit’s washroom. It is suspected that the victims ran to the washroom to escape the fire but got trapped inside.

The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety regulations in Ludhiana’s industrial units, especially those operating in residential areas. Local residents and labour unions have demanded strict action against factories violating safety norms.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken if negligence is found, and the magisterial inquiry report will help determine the next course of action.