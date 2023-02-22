Ludhiana DC, police chief mark International Mother Language Day; launch pictorial work by city-based artist

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal celebrated International Mother Language Day 2023 in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, the police commissioner, DC and PAU V-C launched a documentary film portraying the significance of “mother language” and pictorial work created by city-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu.

Speaking during the event, Sidhu, said, “The International Mother Language Day event is organised today with special preview of short documentary film and pictorial work created by Harpreet Sandhu, which aims towards educating the society, and students towards adopting mother language and preserving cultural heritage.”

Meanwhile, Malik stressed upon the need of implementing mother language Punjabi and its importance to promote traditional values within the society.

V-C Satbir Singh Gosal, said, “We all collectively need to promote our mother language Punjabi, enabling to connect the youth towards their traditional mother language.”

He also applauded Harpreet Sandhu for compiling an educative documentary film as well as pictorial work depicting the importance of Punjabi language.

The event was also attended by GADVASU V-C Inderjit Singh, principal chief commissioner income tax Parneet Sachdev, commissioner central GST audit Hardeep Batra, Rajinder Gupta of Trident Industries, ADC Ludhiana Rahul Chabba, PAU registrar Shammi Kapoor, College of Horticulture & Forestry PAU dean Manav Inder Singh Gill and other officials of PAU.