Ludhiana DC Sawhney inspects civil hospital, ensures quality healthcare

To check medical services and the availability of essential and non-essential supplies, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of Ludhiana’s civil hospital. Ludhiana DC inspectING medicines' store room, emergency ward in Ludhiana civil hospital. (HT)

The visit included a review of the emergency ward, drug store, and interactions with doctors, staff, and patients to gather suggestions for improvement.

During a meeting with civil Surgeon Dr. Jasvir Singh Aulakh, senior medical officers (SMOs), and other doctors, Sawhney emphasised the Punjab government’s dedication to enhance health infrastructure and provide necessary medications to patients.

Hospital officials assured that fresh purchase orders have been initiated, and all required medicines will be available within the next few days.

The DC also conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital’s drug store, directing officials to optimise space for the proper storage of medicines. She emphasised that patients should not face any inconveniences in availing services.

Later, Sawhney visited the emergency ward, interacting with both patients and doctors, seeking feedback and providing assurance of full support.

Civil surgeon issues directive for regular organisational rounds

Civil surgeon Aulakh issued a directive to all senior medical officers in the civil hospital, sub-district hospitals, and community health centres for conducting regular rounds in their respective institutions, ensuring smooth functioning of healthcare facilities.

The officers were directed to promptly submit reports detailing their observations during these rounds. The civil surgeon also asked them to share photographs of their rounds to maintain transparency, accountability, and healthcare standards across Ludhiana’s medical institutions.