Ludhiana: DC sends show-cause notice to market committee secretary

The district administration and mandi board have failed to arrange basic facilities such as drinking water, washrooms, and cleanliness at the grain market near Gill Road, leading to sanitation concerns among vendors and customers as the procurement season beings on October 1.

Garbage is scattered across the grain market, leading to poor sanitation and lack of hygiene. Despite these visible issues, the authorities have not taken any action. The area surrounding the market is filled with stagnant sewage and piles of waste, highlighting poor arrangements by the mandi board.

The absence of essential facilities at the grain market will disrupt the wheat procurement process, that started from October 1.

The farmers rely on these facilities during the procurement season, but the lack of basic amenities will hamper their efficiency.

The deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has said that he had issued show cause notices to the secretary of the market committee. “I have directed them to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth operations during the procurement season.”

Local residents highlighted that the sheds are usually covered with taxis and others not related to the mandi board.

Ramneek Singh, a nearby resident, said the lack in basic amenities is seen every year. “The department neglects basic needs like water and cleanliness. There’s a washroom in the area, but it is always locked and in terrible condition. I’ve seen this for years.”

Another resident, Raju, said: “I request the mandi board to ensure that the waste in the market is collected and cleaned regularly so that shop owners and visitors don’t face problems.”