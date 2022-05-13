Ludhiana DC urges parents to get kids above 12 years vaccinated
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday urged school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated at the earliest to weed out Covid-19.
Malik said vaccination helps in fighting the Covid, even if one gets infected.
Malik said to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. Children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated, she added.
Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Jagraon)-cum-nodal officer (vaccination) Nayan Jassal said people who are yet to receive their second dose should also come forward and get themselves fully vaccinated.
“Some people still have the misconception that Covid-19 vaccination is not safe and that is why, they are reluctant to come forward,” she said, adding that if anyone wants to travel to any part of the globe, they require a vaccine passport certificate, which they would get only when they are fully vaccinated.
Mega Vaccination camp: 9,342 children vaccinated
A mega vaccination camp was organised on Friday in different schools across the district.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said 12,186 persons were vaccinated free of cost at 339 locations across the district, out of which 9,342 were children.
During the camp, the first and second doses were administered to children.
District immunisation officer Dr Manisha Khanna said residents between 12–14 years, 15–17 years, 18 years and above were vaccinated during the camp.
-
UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
-
Anti-encroachment squad roughed up in Lucknow’s Bhootnath market
LUCKNOW Members of the anti-encroachment squad of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation were beaten up by supporters of local musclemen when they reached the Bhootnath market to raze unauthorised make-shift shops on Friday. When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers, said eyewitnesses. LMC's employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates.
-
UP: Prashant Trivedi made ACS finance
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session beginning May 23, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi as additional chief secretary, finance. The post had been lying vacant ever since senior IAS officer Radha S Chauhan was sent on central deputation earlier this month. Three IAS and one IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been posted in various central government departments.
-
No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect. Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.
-
26 die in massive fire in west Delhi building near Mundka station, 12 injured
NEW DELHI: Fourteen people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi on Friday afternoon, police and fire department officials said. Twelve people who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call reporting the fire around 4.40pm. Police said the commercial building mostly housed office spaces.
