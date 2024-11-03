Ludhiana defeats Bathinda on day 2 of state basketball championship

Ludhiana district boys defeated Bathinda with a score of 50-42 on the second day of the Under-14 Sub-Junior Punjab Basketball Championship on Sunday at Guru Nanak Stadium. The three-day tournament includes nine girls’ teams and eleven boys’ teams, all competing fiercely for the title. Players in action during the U-14 State Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

In the matches scheduled on the second day, in the boys’ category, SAS Nagar triumphed over Faridkot by 32-8 while Patiala team emerged victorious against Amritsar with a close 34-28 win. Jalandhar overpowered Patiala by 33-18. As a result, four teams including Ludhiana academy, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana district and Jalandhar have qualified for the boys’ round-robin league.

In the girls’ matches, the team from Kapurthala beat Bathinda 31-16 and SAS Nagar defeated the team of Ludhiana district by 25-18. The girls’ teams from Ludhiana academy, Kapurthala, Ludhiana district and SAS Nagar advanced to the round-robin league.

Punjab Basketball Association’s general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal was present to encourage the players. The final matches will be held on Monday, with member of legislative assembly Gurpreet Singh Gogi of Ludhiana West presiding as the chief guest.