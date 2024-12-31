Ludhiana: Defunct streetlights in industrial area leave residents peeved

The focal point area, a key industrial hub in the city, has been grappling with the issue of defunct and dysfunctional streetlights for months. With over 2,000 streetlights out of service, the area has turned into a safety hazard for labourers and commuters, especially during the foggy winter season. Streetlights missing in the focal point area on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The absence of functioning streetlights has made the roads perilously dark, increasing the likelihood of thefts and accidents. While several incidents of theft and road mishaps, including a few unreported, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has yet to take corrective measures to address the problem.

Local residents and industrial workers have expressed their frustration over the inaction. “We work late shifts. Returning home has become dangerous. With no lights, roads are not just unsafe for driving but also a breeding ground for criminal activities,” said Ramesh, a labourer from the area.

Commuters have also raised concerns about the lack of visibility on the main and internal roads, which poses a high risk of accidents, particularly in foggy weather. Many believe that the MC’s negligence reflects poorly on the city’s governance.

Municipal Corporation’s executive engineer Manjitinder Singh acknowledged the problem but assured that steps were being taken to resolve it. “We are aware of the issue with the streetlights in the focal point area. Estimates for around 3,000 streetlights, including mast lights, have been prepared for around ₹1.75 crore and sent to higher officials for approval,” he stated.

Singh added that the rest of the maintenance and repair of the streetlights in the rest of the city areas are under process. “We have prioritised this issue. The work is expected to commence within the next few weeks,” he said.

Davinder Singh, a commuter, said, “Amid winter and foggy days, majority of the streetlights in the focal point area are not working and the department is least interested in repairing these. During foggy days, multiple accidents are reported due to no visibility.”

The non-functional streetlights in such a crucial industrial zone not only a safety hazard but also affects the efficiency of industrial operations. With winter fog reducing visibility further, the MC’s delay in addressing the problem has drawn widespread criticism.

Residents and industrial associations are calling for immediate action, emphasising that repairing streetlights is not just a matter of convenience but a critical safety necessity for thousands of workers and commuters who depend on these roads daily.