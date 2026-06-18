Ludhiana: Dehradun man dies, son critical as car rams into stationary vehicle

A 46-year-old man from Dehradun was killed and his son critically injured after their car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway near Sahnewal in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Narendra’s wife, Raatesh, 44, and daughter, Ria, 16, who were travelling in the rear seat, escaped with minor injuries. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Narendra Kumar, a decorator by profession. He was returning to Dehradun with his family after paying obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4.30 am when the car collided with an unidentified vehicle parked on the highway. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the crash.

Narendra suffered fatal injuries and died before he could receive treatment. His 18-year-old son, Yash, who was seated in the front passenger seat, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chandigarh.

Narendra’s wife, Raatesh, 44, and daughter, Ria, 16, who were travelling in the rear seat, escaped with minor injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by Narendra’s cousin, Rajneesh Sharma of Moradabad, the Sahnewal police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (Rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (A), (B) (act endangering life or persons safety of others), 324 (4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigating officer head constable Manjinder Singh said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace the absconding driver.