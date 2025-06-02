Ludhiana: Delayed pipeline work chokes BRS Nagar roads

The delayed water pipeline installation work being carried out by the operation and maintenance (O&M) wing of the municipal corporation (MC) in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar has become a daily ordeal for residents and commuters. More than a month has passed since the work began, yet there is little progress on the ground, leaving the road half-dug and traffic in disarray. The stretch, which sees heavy vehicular movement, remains partially blocked due to ongoing construction & open pits. (Manish/HT)

The stretch, which sees heavy vehicular movement during morning and evening hours, remains partially blocked due to the construction material and open pits. As a result, long traffic snarls have become routine, causing severe inconvenience to local residents, school-goers, and office commuters.

This is not the first time residents are facing such disruption. Nearly two months ago, another digging project by the same O&M wing was carried out on the same stretch, which had already left the road battered and disrupted traffic flow for weeks. The fresh round of digging has only added to their woes.

“We understand the need for infrastructure upgrades, but the slow pace and poor planning are unacceptable. Work starts and then stops without any update,” said Harpreet Kaur, a resident of BRS Nagar.

Another resident, Sanjeev Malhotra, added, “There’s no signage or safety barrier near the dug-up area. It’s a safety hazard, especially for two-wheeler riders. The civic body should at least ensure that work is carried out in a time-bound manner.”

Residents allege that no clear timeline has been communicated by the authorities regarding the completion of the work. The absence of traffic diversion plans has further worsened the congestion during peak hours.

While the chief of MC’s O&M wing, Ravinder Garg, stated that the pipeline project is essential for upgrading the area’s water supply, they have yet to offer clarity on the delay or a revised deadline.