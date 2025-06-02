Ludhiana: Demanding job regularisation, computer teachers hold protest

The Computer Teachers Union of Punjab held a state-level protest on Sunday, outside the residence of Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, drawing attention to the government’s alleged neglect of long-standing demands of computer teachers. Computer teachers protesting against their unmet demands in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Union leaders sharply criticised the Punjab government for what they called a deliberate delay in fulfilling their legitimate demands. These include the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, regularisation under Punjab Civil Service Rules and full benefits in death cases and regular service.

Union leaders pointed out that computer teachers have been working in regular roles since 2011. Over the past three years, the union has held several meetings with the government. “While our demands were acknowledged as valid during these meetings, no actual steps have been taken to resolve them,” said one of the protesters. Teachers feel they are being deliberately ignored, despite their continued contributions to the education system.

The union announced that a larger rally would be held outside the Education Bhawan in Mohali later in June. They also declared that if their issues are not resolved, a massive state-wide protest would follow, for which the government and administration would be fully responsible.

Union leaders present at the rally included Punjab general secretary Harpreet Singh, senior vice presidents Harjeet Singh Sandhu, Anil Aeri, Rakhi Mannan, Sikander Singh and Paramveer Singh Sandhu, along with Gurpreet Singh from Mansa and district leaders like Har Rai Kumar (Ludhiana), Ravinder Singh (Hoshiarpur), Gurpinder Singh (Gurdaspur), Davinder Singh (Ferozepur), including many more supporters from different districts were also present.

Har Rai Kumar, district president of the Computer Teachers Union, said, “We met MP Sanjeev Arora on Sunday, and he has assured us that he will help arrange a meeting with the concerned officials in the coming week. But the truth is, we have already met the education minister and several other officials multiple times but to no avail. That is why we now want to meet the chief minister directly to resolve our issues.”

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora said, “I have fixed their meeting with the finance minister on Monday.”