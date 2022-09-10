Ludhiana: Demolition of building put on hold amid protest by Congress
Ludhiana MC officials accused of bias at AAP’s behest as the allegedly ‘illegal’ building is owned by a Congress worker; municipal town planner refutes allegation
High drama was witnessed as the demolition of a portion of an alleged illegal building in Ram Nagar (Zone B area) had to be put on hold amid protest by Congress leaders.
Accusing MC officials of adopting a pick and choose policy in the demolition of buildings on the directions of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former MLA Sanjay Talwar stated that the 200 square yard building is owned by Congress worker Dalip Tandon. He added that Tandon had submitted change of land use (CLU) fee with MC and had also submitted a blank cheque with officials for payment of composition fee of the building which has to be calculated by the civic body.
Congress leaders, led by former legislators Talwar and Surinder Dawar, also went to the MC’s Zone-B office where they took up the matter with municipal town planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa.
“There are many other illegal buildings being constructed in the same area, but action was only taken against the one owned by a Congress worker. Congress councillors will also take up the matter in the next meeting of MC general House and seek an explanation from officials,” said Talwar, while adding that they will always stand with Congress workers and not allow them to be harassed.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, stated that an AAP MLA had submitted a complaint against the said building with local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who had directed MC to take action during his visit to the city on Thursday.
MTP Wadhwa stated that the owner had submitted CLU charges, but failed to get a building plan approved from the MC.
“The action was initiated against the non-compoundable portion of the building which was constructed in violation of building bylaws,” said Wadhwa.
Refuting the allegations of bias being levelled by Congress, Wadhwa stated that a drive is being initiated against all illegal constructions in the city. He added that the local bodies minister has also issued strict directions to tighten the noose on illegal constructions, he added.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
