Ludhiana: DEO cracks down on student safety lapses in primary schools

In a move to ensure student safety and improve infrastructure, Ravinder Kaur, district education officer (elementary), along with her team including management information system (MIS) coordinator Vishal Kumar, conducted a surprise inspection of several government schools across the city on Friday. The visit was aimed at reviewing classroom conditions and identifying unsafe rooms or buildings within the school premises.

Among the institutions visited were government primary schools (GPS) in Division Number 3, Madhopuri and Lakkar Bazaar.

DEO Kaur mentioned that during her visit at GPS Division Number 3, one classroom and an adjacent storeroom were found to be structurally unsafe. “Despite the structural concerns, the school was found to be maintaining a healthy learning environment. The mid-day meal facilities were clean and well-maintained, and the students’ academic progress under the state’s Mission Samrath programme was found satisfactory,” she added.

The Lakkar Bazaar school, currently functioning from the premises of Government Senior Secondary School (multipurpose), raised further safety concerns. The kitchen and the adjoining verandah were identified as structurally unsafe. The school head was instructed to take immediate steps to ensure student safety and to maintain cleanliness in and around the school premises.

“At Government Primary School, Madhopuri, while the academic level of students was found satisfactory during the inspection, cleanliness remained a major issue,” noted Kaur. Piles of garbage near the main gate prompted the DEO to instruct the school in-charge to coordinate with the local municipal councillor to get the area cleaned. Further, she advised strict monitoring to ensure hygiene is maintained in the future, keeping in mind the health and safety of the children.

The DEO emphasised that the safety and well-being of students is the top priority and directed school authorities to take immediate corrective measures wherever required. “The concerns regarding unsafe buildings have been duly noted, and necessary action will be initiated promptly,” she affirmed with assurance.