Ludhiana: DEO orders probe against Jawahar Nagar School of Eminence principal over ‘misbehaviour’ allegations

District education officer (DEO secondary) Dimple Madaan has marked an inquiry against the principal of Jawahar Nagar School of Eminence after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations by the staff members. Referring to an incident in February, the staff members said the principal had reported eight students to Ludhiana’s Kochar Nagar police, accusing them of vandalising school property worth ₹ 40,000. The report, which claimed damage to blackboards, desks, lights and fans, was later withdrawn and the move was condemned by the then DEO (secondary) Harjinder Singh. (HT Photo)

She said Charanjeet Singh and Vishwakirat Kahlon have been assigned as investigating officers and the principal Kuldeep Singh and the staff members are scheduled to be questioned on Monday.

In a complaint filed with the state education minister Harjot Singh Bains, the school staff voiced ‘concerns’ regarding the principal’s behaviour, flagging verbal abuse and persistent harassment.

According to the complaint letter signed anonymously by the school’s staff, the issues have been persistent, creating a negative work environment.

Investigating officer Charanjeet Singh said, “The complaint may be anonymous, but it outlines behavioural concerns. We will conduct a thorough investigation.”

The school principal was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

A staff member, requesting not to be named, said many employees have considered transferring due to the ‘unhealthy work environment’ at the school.

“It is not an isolated incident. The principal has repeatedly insulted and harassed us to a point where some of us are seeking transfers,” staff member said.

Referring to an incident in February, the staff members said the principal had reported eight students to the Kochar Nagar police, accusing them of vandalising school property worth ₹40,000.

The report, which claimed damage to blackboards, desks, lights and fans, was later withdrawn and the move was condemned by the then DEO (secondary) Harjinder Singh.

Another staff member alleged administrative lines had been crossed. “We are qualified educators and yet, we face daily disrespect. For instance, the provident fund slips, issued annually after principal approval, have not been given to some of us for two years without any satisfactory explanation,” the staff member said.