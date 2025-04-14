Ludhiana: Devotees take holy dip at newly built bathing ghat in Bhukhri Khurd

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the newly constructed bathing ghat at Bhukhri Khurd village to celebrate the occasion of Baisakhi and to commemorate the formation of the Khalsa Panth on Sunday. The event was attended by the Punjab Legislative Assembly speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal. MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Kultar Singh Sandhwan with other dignitaries celebrating Baisakhi on the banks of Buddha Nullah in Bhukhri Khurd village in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The construction of the new bathing ghat was initiated by MP Seechewal and Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on April 5.

During the event, Sandhwan planted saplings along the banks of Buddha Nullah as part of the environmental preservation efforts. Devotees were also given saplings to encourage their participation in protecting the environment. Sandhwan commended MP Seechewal for his dedication in cleaning the Buddha Nullah. He emphasised the need for all Punjabis to unite in supporting efforts to restore the state’s heritage rivers, noting the significant progress made in cleaning the water body.

“The efforts to clean this river are commendable. It is our collective responsibility to preserve the environment. This initiative to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah, aligns with the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who advocated for environmental preservation,” said Sandhwan.

He acknowledged that untreated wastewater from dairy farms and factories in Ludhiana continues to flow into the water body, a challenge that will be addressed in future phases of the project. MP Seechewal while highlighting the cleaning efforts said, “We aim to restore the Buddha Nullah to its former glory, making it pollution-free up to the last village, Balipur Kalan.”

He also donated two steel tankers of 5,000 liters each to the gram panchayats of Bhukhri Khurd village and Guru Ramdas Nagar, costing ₹7.30 lakh from his MPLADS fund.

The Seechewal model, which treats and reuses wastewater for agriculture, was also showcased at the event. The model has effectively stopped untreated sewage from entering the river, ensuring clean water flows downstream.

Sarpanch Satpal Singh and other members of the gram panchayat of Bhukhri Khurd village expressed their gratitude to the gathered devotees, marking a momentous occasion for the community to unite and celebrate Baisakhi by the Buddha Nullah after decades of environmental degradation.