Ludhiana: DGP conducts surprise inspections at police checkpoints across district

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday conducted surprise inspections at the checkpoints set up by the local police, officials aware of the matter said. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav during an inspection in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The inspection was mainly on the checkpoints established along the national highways. The DGP’s visit caught the local police by surprise as he interacted with commuters to ensure that personnel were treating the public politely.

DGP Yadav also carried out inspections in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib police districts, where he visited police stations and checkpoints.

The DGP reviewed the functioning of special checkpoints and monitored the on-ground police operations, directly engaging with officers who were on duty at these locations.

During the inspections, DGP Yadav interacted with commuters to gather feedback about their experiences with the police officials.

The DGP assessed the effectiveness of crime-combat tools, such as the VAHAN and PAIS apps, which are being used for vehicle checks to ensure better law enforcement and security.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja accompanied the Punjab DGP during the inspections.

Police issued five challans to violators caught triple-riding and two men were rounded up for questioning after being found ‘intoxicated’ at the checkpoints.