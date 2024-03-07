 Ludhiana: Dhandari Kalan railway station redevelopment to be complete by next month, claims RS member Arora - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Dhandari Kalan railway station redevelopment to be complete by next month, claims RS member Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Arora said senior railways authorities have apprised him that the project will cost ₹11.62 crore; he added that 70 percent of the physical work has been completed and financial progress of work is 68 percent

The redevelopment and upgradation of the Dhandari Kalan railway station will be completed by next month, claimed Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday.

The targeted date of completion of the project has been fixed for April 2024, said Arora. (HT File Photo)

Arora said senior railways authorities have apprised him that the project will cost 11.62 crore. He added that 70 percent of the physical work has been completed and financial progress of work is 68 percent. The targeted date of completion of the project has been fixed for April 2024, said Arora.

Arora shared the Amrit Bharat Station scheme has a long-term vision for the ongoing development of stations, including Dhandari Kalan railway station. The scheme emphasises upgrading infrastructure and integrating stations with surrounding areas on both sides, promoting multimodal connectivity, providing facilities for individuals with disabilities (Divyangjans), implementing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, when required, and considering the feasibility and phasing of improvements. The ultimate goal is to transform these stations into vibrant city centres over the long term.

The facility of platform shelters is also being created. Besides, an adequate number of toilet blocks are being set up for passengers. There will be provision of water taps at platforms. Proper seating arrangements (120 seats at Platform No.1 and 90 seats at Platforms No.2/3) are being created. Besides, there will be 110 square meters of air-conditioned waiting area for passengers. First-class waiting rooms for gents and ladies are also being constructed. Also, there will be an executive lounge in a 110 square meters area. The provision of 210 square meters of green area has been ensured.

