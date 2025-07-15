Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Ludhiana dist clocks two new Covid cases, tally reaches 104

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The advisory emphasises the continued use of face masks, especially in crowded places and poorly ventilated areas, to reduce the risk of infection

The district clocked two more Covid cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 104. The new patients include two males aged 23 and 20.

The health department has issued a public advisory urging citizens to follow basic safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus. (HT Photo)
The health department has issued a public advisory urging citizens to follow basic safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus. (HT Photo)

According to the daily Covid bulletin of the district health department, there are seven active cases in the district whereas five patients are currently in home isolation. Around 94 patients have been recovered and have also completed their home quarantine. Notably, Covid has snuffed out three lives in Ludhiana so far.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising Covid cases, the health department has issued a public advisory urging citizens to follow basic safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

The advisory emphasises the continued use of face masks, especially in crowded places and poorly ventilated areas, to reduce the risk of infection.

It also highlights the importance of early recognition of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing. In such cases, individuals are advised to self-isolate immediately, wear a mask, and seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

Additionally, the department has urged residents to follow general precautionary measures including frequent hand washing with soap or the use of hand sanitisers, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, maintaining physical distancing, and ensuring proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.

