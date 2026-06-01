Ludhiana: Distant relative killed elderly couple for money, say police

Police have solved the murder of an elderly industrialist and his wife in Janta Nagar with the arrest of a distant relative who reportedly killed the couple and robbed cash and jewellery from their house following a dispute over money, investigators said on Monday. Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma during a press conference in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Pardeep Singh, 34, an iron welder from New Angad Colony in village Gill, was arrested following an investigation into the murders of Kuldeep Singh, 70, and his wife Harmeet Kaur, 69, who were found dead at their residence on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said Pardeep was a distant nephew of Harmeet Kaur and was known to the family. Since the couple’s daughters live abroad, he frequently visited their house and often assisted them with household errands and shopping.

According to the police, Pardeep had been facing financial difficulties and had mortgaged his car. On May 28, he allegedly approached the couple seeking money to redeem the vehicle. Investigators said the couple gave him ₹1,000, but while the cash was being taken out, he noticed a larger amount of money kept in an almirah.

Police alleged that he subsequently demanded more money, leading to an argument. Investigators claim that he remained at the house for some time before attacking the couple with a machine bearing found on the premises.

According to the police, Kuldeep Singh was attacked first while he was in the kitchen. Despite sustaining injuries,

he managed to move towards the bedroom, where the accused allegedly continued the assault. Harmeet Kaur was then also attacked and killed, police said.

Investigators said after committing the crime, the accused ransacked the house and fled with ₹60,000 in cash, gold earrings worn by Harmeet Kaur and a gold kara belonging to Kuldeep Singh.

Police said the accused also took away the victims’ mobile phones and later attempted to access their bank accounts through internet banking in an effort to transfer money. The attempts were unsuccessful.

“The looted cash and jewellery are yet to be recovered. We have added Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to robbery or dacoity

with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, to the FIR,” commissioner Sharma said, adding that the investigators are also examining the possible involvement of other persons in the crime.

“The role of a woman is being probed, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses. An FIR against unidentified persons was initially registered at Division No. 6 police station after the bodies were discovered,” he added.

Family members had earlier told police that the victims’ mobile phones were answered after the killings by a person posing as Kuldeep Singh. According to relatives, the caller even used the couple’s nicknames during brief conversations, raising suspicions before the bodies were found.