Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious

The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament.

In the under-14 girls’ category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position.

In the under-14 boys’ category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17. Doraha Public School outplayed BCM Arya School 15-04, clinching the third position.

Guru Nanak Club girls again emerged victorious by beating Doraha Public School 59-21 in the under-17 category. JSHS (South City) School girls outwitted Police DAV Girls 17-04, earning the third place.

In the under-17 boys’ category, DGSG School became the district champion by beating DAV BRS Nagar School with a scores of 59-45.