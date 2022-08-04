Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious
The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament.
In the under-14 girls’ category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position.
In the under-14 boys’ category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17. Doraha Public School outplayed BCM Arya School 15-04, clinching the third position.
Guru Nanak Club girls again emerged victorious by beating Doraha Public School 59-21 in the under-17 category. JSHS (South City) School girls outwitted Police DAV Girls 17-04, earning the third place.
In the under-17 boys’ category, DGSG School became the district champion by beating DAV BRS Nagar School with a scores of 59-45.
Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark's report. The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled 'Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid' on Thursday. A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH
A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.
Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations. Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns. Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.
Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune
The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station. According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.
