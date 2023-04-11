Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One Covid death, 21 new cases reported in Ludhiana district

One Covid death, 21 new cases reported in Ludhiana district

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2023 11:36 PM IST

This is the third death due to Covid-19 in the last 15 days in the district. The first death was reported on March 30 and the other on April 4

The Ludhiana district on Tuesday reported a death due to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities due to the virulent disease this year to three, while 21 new cases were logged in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the office of civil surgeon, Ludhiana has registered 113,837 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 3,021 residents have lost their life to the virus since March 2020.
With this, the positivity rate has been pushed to 2.70%.

This is the third death due to Covid-19 in the last 15 days in the district. The first death was reported on March 30 and the other on April 4.

According to the data released by the office of civil surgeon, Ludhiana has registered 113,837 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 3,021 residents have lost their life to the virus since March 2020.

