Ludhiana: District toppers meet SSP, visit control room

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 29, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Throughout the day, SSP Bains and her team explained the functions of different wings of the police force and the interaction concluded over a lunch hosted by Bains, where the students asked questions and listened to personal stories from her career

Under the state government’s initiative ‘Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang’, top students from the district had an opportunity to shadow senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna, Jyoti Yadav Bains, on Wednesday.

Under the government’s initiative, Ek Din DC/SSP De Sang, top-three meritorious students from district had the privilege of spending a day with SSP Khanna. (HT Photo)
Under the government's initiative, Ek Din DC/SSP De Sang, top-three meritorious students from district had the privilege of spending a day with SSP Khanna. (HT Photo)

Amandeep Kaur, Taranveer Singh, and Niharika Gujral, the top scorers from their respective schools, got a behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations of the Punjab police.

Amandeep from Residential Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students and Niharika, from Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Girls School of Eminence, both secured 98.40% in their Class 12 board exams, while Taranveer from SOE Sekhewal, achieved 98%.

The day kicked off with Bains sharing her own journey to becoming an IPS officer and urged the students to believe in their dreams, work hard, and serve society with integrity.

This was followed by a tour of the Khanna Police’s modern infrastructure. The students had a chance to witness the high-tech integrated command and control centre as well as the traffic cell. They were briefed on the Mahila Mitra initiative, aimed at women’s empowerment, and were introduced to the Khanna Digital Map, a powerful tool for tracking and crime prevention.

Inside the control room, they observed real-time police operations and learnt management of emergency situations. The students were also briefed on how complaints are registered and addressed.

Throughout the day, SSP Bains and her team explained the functions of different wings of the police force and the interaction concluded over a lunch hosted by Bains, where the students asked questions and listened to personal stories from her career.

She also honoured the students for their academic brilliance and encouraged them to dream big, stay grounded, and never lose their desire to make a difference.

“This experience has motivated me to work harder and give back to society,” said Amandeep. “It was a privilege to see how the police protect us,” added Taranveer, while Niharika called it “an eye-opener that changed how I see law enforcement.”

