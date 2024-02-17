Ludhiana: Docs raise concern over efficacy of free generic meds at government hospitals

After the Punjab government made all medicines of the essential drug list (EDL) free at government hospitals and health centres across the state from January 26, and directed the doctors to prescribe medicines from the list only, medical practitioners in Ludhiana have raised concerns over the efficacy and adequacy of these essential drugs. Doctors at Ludhiana Civil Hospital also pointed out that several life-saving drugs are not present in the essential drug list of the state government. (HT Photo)

While patients are benefiting from the availability of free and low-cost generic medicines, doctors have expressed apprehensions regarding the quality and efficacy of these essential drugs. The directive prohibits doctors from recommending medicines from private pharmacies, compelling them to prescribe medications solely from the EDL, irrespective of their doubts regarding efficacy.

Speaking anonymously, a doctor highlighted the challenges associated with the directive, and said, “Patients receive a long list of prescriptions, and the quantity of medicines provided has doubled. However, concerns regarding the efficacy of these medications persist. Patients are required to rely on multiple medicines for a single ailment, often for an extended duration, exacerbating doubts about the bioavailability and effectiveness of these drugs.”

Bioavailability, crucial for predicting clinical outcomes, remains a significant concern among medical professionals. Doctors question the reliability of generic salts manufactured by local brands, further complicating the issue of medication efficacy.

Moreover, doctors at Ludhiana Civil Hospital noted the absence of several life-saving drugs commonly used in cardiac ailments, hypertension, opioid overdose and psychiatric conditions from the essential drug list. Essential medications like Naloxone for opioid overdose reversal, Noralin for restoring blood pressure and Carvedilol for cardiac ailments are notably missing from the list, leaving patients in a state of vulnerability.

Addressing these concerns, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Aulakh refuted claims undermining the efficacy of the medicines, labelling them as baseless. He reassured that all drugs listed as essential are sufficient for qualified doctors to treat patients. However, acknowledging the issue of essential drug unavailability, Dr Aulakh said the matter will be investigated and will rectify any discrepancies in stock availability.