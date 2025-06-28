Ludhiana: Doctor killed, 5 injured in high-speed collision

A city-based doctor lost his life while five others sustained minor injuries in a tragic road accident near the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The accident occurred when a Hyundai Creta, reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and collided head-on with a Maruti Swift. The damaged Hyundai Creta of city-based Dr Gagandeep Singh after the deadly crash at the elevated road near GLADA office in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The deceased has been identified as Dr Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Jamalpur, Ludhiana. He was travelling towards Jagraon for work when the crash took place.

According to eyewitnesses, Dr Singh’s car first hit a motorcyclist and then rammed into the Swift. The impact was so severe that the Creta was badly damaged, and Dr Singh suffered fatal injuries to his head and face after the car eventually turned turtle. He died on the spot despite efforts from passersby who pulled him out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, five persons travelling in the Swift car received minor injuries. They were returning to Fatehabad after attending a function in Jalandhar and had stopped overnight in Ludhiana. The rear tyres of their vehicle burst due to the impact, and the rear of the car was heavily damaged.

Police officials said the accident occurred due to a possible loss of control after speeding. A traffic tow van was called to clear the vehicles from the road.

Local residents immediately informed the traffic police. The body of Dr Singh was sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary, and the area police have taken charge of the investigation. The deceased’s family is yet to issue a statement.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Sarabha Nagar police station, Madhubala, said, “Legal formalities are being completed and a detailed probe is underway.”

As per eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle could have swerved and rolled over to the other side of the road, in front of the oncoming traffic and endangered lives. When contacted regarding the missing beam crash barriers on the stretch, NHAI project director Priyanka said a safety audit will be ordered. She also assured that immediate actions would be taken to make travelling along the road safer.