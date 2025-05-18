Ludhiana: Doctor, ward boys clash at civil hospital, probe on

Three ward boys at the civil hospital were on Saturday reportedly attacked by a doctor and two class four workers here, resulting in minor injuries to both groups, officials said. The reason behind the brawl isn’t clear but officials said the matter was being investigated and the process would be completed by Monday. The committee has already recorded the statements of all the people involved. (HT Photo for representation)

According to a class four worker, who wished to stay anonymous, the incident took place in the wee hours when two ward boys, who recently joined the newly reopened intensive care unit (ICU), were going to refill their water bottles near the canteen when a doctor on duty in the emergency, accompanied by a class four worker and his friend, allegedly attacked the ward boys, which led to a brawl between the two parties.

The class four worker added that after the initial confrontation, the doctor and his accomplices then called the third ICU ward boy downstairs and thrashed him as well.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh said a committee was immediately formed to inquire into the matter and the panel would submit its report by Monday, ascertaining the facts. The committee, he informed, has already registered the statements of all the people involved, except one worker who is yet to appear in front of the committee.

The doctor involved in the matter couldn’t be immediately reached for a comment. SMO Harpreet, however, confirmed that neither of the parties sustained any considerable injury.

He added that swift action would be taken as soon the committee gets to the bottom of the incident.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “I was informed about the confrontation. I went to the hospital in the morning. A board has been formed and the inquiry is almost complete. Just one of those involved is yet to register his statement. It should be complete by Monday.”