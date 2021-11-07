Ludhiana: Doctors honoured for contribution during Covid pandemic

Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) chair Sukhwinder Singh Bindra on Saturday honoured several doctors of Fortis Hospital for their role amid the Covid pandemic. Bindra said that fortitude displayed by doctors was a great example for the people.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

3 Ludhiana players to compete in judo nationals

Three players from Ludhiana have been selected for the Sub-Junior Cadet National Judo championship, which will be held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, from November 7 to 13. Radhika will play in the 44-kg weight category, Prince in the upto 50-kg category and Ishroop in the 78-kg plus category.

DD Jain students bag varsity positions

The students of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women brought laurels to the institution by clinching university positions in the BVoc (hospital administration and management) sixth semester exams. Manpreet Kaur bagged the third position in the university by securing 85.57% and Rashmi came eighth with 79.33%.

SAVJC celebrates founder’s day

Shri Atma Nand Jain School Committee celebrated the 152nd birthday of Jain Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwar as founder’s day on Saturday. Surinder Dawar, MLA, Ludhiana central, was the chief guest. Devotional songs and dance performances were presented by the students. The students were honoured by the chief guest for their achievements in academic, cultural, and sports activities.

Eco-friendly Diwali celebrated at BVM, USN

Diwali was celebrated at BVM, USN, in an eco-friendly way. Poster making, diya decoration and rangoli competitions were organised to enhance the creative skills of the students. An inter-house quiz based on the Ramayana was organised for students of Classes 6 and 8.

Chattopadhyaya should be made DGP: Mayor’s OSD

Amid political turmoil in the Punjab Congress over the appointment of the director general of police (DGP), Congress leader and mayor Balkar Sandhu’s officer on special duty, Parminder Mehta, has written to the party high command demanding that Sidharth Chattopadhyaya be appointed DGP, as demanded by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Sidhu. Addressing a press conference at his office in Daresi on Saturday, Mehta stated that Chattopadhyaya is an honest officer and he will help the state in getting rid of the menace of drugs. Also, the cases of sacrilege will be resolved. He stated that chief minister Charanjit Channi has been working for the betterment of the state and its people and appointment of Chattopadhyaya will further benefit the state.

AAP holds march to woo voters ahead of assembly polls

Slamming the Union and state governments for pulling the wool over the eyes of the public on issues like fuel prices, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district unit led by Atam Nagar constituency in-charge Kulwant Sidhu organised a “jhaaru (broom) campaign” at Gol market in Model Town on Saturday. A march was conducted in the market area and slogans were raised to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections. “It is the time for all of us to unite against the nonchalance of the governments towards the welfare of the people of Punjab and show them that it is the time for change,” said Sidhu, while adding that the fuel prices were first increased drastically and now a marginal relief has been given by the Union government just for political benefit. Further, the state has also failed to reduce the VAT on fuel, he added.