Ludhiana: Driver swindles employer’s 6.42 lakh, booked

A driver of a factory decamped with ₹6.42 lakh by fraudulently transferring ₹‎4.32 lakh from his employer's account and withdrawing the rest of the amount by a cheque using his forged signatures. The victim filed the complaint with police on October 31, 2022.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Luthra of Neem Wala Chowk. The FIR has been lodged after 10 months of investigation.

Complainant Krishan Thapar, owner of Rajnish Industry at Partap Nagar, said that he had employed the accused in 2019 as a driver. The complainant stated that on October 22, 2022, the accused made an excuse about the ill health of his mother and went on leave. The accused took ₹‎2,000 from him also.

The complainant added that he was shocked to see a fraudulent transaction in his bank account. The accused had transferred ₹‎4.32 lakh in his bank account. He also found that the accused had stolen a cheque from his office and withdrawn ₹‎2.10 lakh after using his fake signature.

He filed a complaint to police on October 31, 2022.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was lodged following an investigation. An FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

