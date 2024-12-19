Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Dry spell to continue as no rain in offing, says PAU expert

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Dec 20, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The temperatures have now taken a turn towards the normal values; on Thursday, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, against a normal of 6.1 degrees Celsius

A dry spell in the city that has persisted over the past three months is likely to continue till the end of December as no rain in the offing, an expert from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said.

According to the head of PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology and climate change Pavneet Kaur Kingra, the past three months in Ludhiana have been mostly dry, except for 0.4 mm rain in October. (HT Photo)
According to the head of PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology and climate change Pavneet Kaur Kingra, the past three months have been mostly dry, except for 0.4 mm rain in October.

She pointed to no western disturbance system being developed as the reason behind the dry spell.

She said October and November are regarded as driest months in a year.

She, however, added that December sometimes sees significant rainfall. In December 2019, the city recorded 45 mm rain. Kingra added that there has been no rain this December.

The cold wave conditions that started on December 9 have now subsided, officials said, adding that the mercury was at its lowest of 3.4 degrees Celsius on December 15.

The temperatures have now taken a turn towards the normal values. On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, against a normal of 6.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature reached 19.8 degrees Celsius, which is the expected normal.

Health experts cautioned locals about the health ailments that can be caused due to the lack of precipitation.

In a release, PAU said the dry conditions have had an adverse impact on the trees in previous years, and asked the farmers to undertake light irrigation for their plants.

