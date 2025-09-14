Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Dugri police book eight minors for assaulting 14-yr-old boy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 03:50 am IST

ASI Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the families of the complainant and the accused were earlier in talks for a compromise, but when that failed, police proceeded with registering the case

The Dugri police have booked at least eight minors for assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Punjab Mata Nagar, where he had gone to meet a girl he befriended on Instagram. The FIR was registered after two weeks of investigation, based on the complaint of the boy’s mother.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)
An FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complainant, her son had started chatting with a girl on Instagram. On August 28, he went to see her in Punjab Mata Nagar, where the accused allegedly turned up and attacked him over an old rivalry, leaving him injured. The boy was later taken to hospital for treatment.

ASI Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the families of the complainant and the accused were earlier in talks for a compromise, but when that failed, police proceeded with registering the case. He confirmed that all the accused are minors.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Dugri police book eight minors for assaulting 14-yr-old boy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On