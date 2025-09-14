Ludhiana: Dugri police book eight minors for assaulting 14-yr-old boy

The Dugri police have booked at least eight minors for assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Punjab Mata Nagar, where he had gone to meet a girl he befriended on Instagram. The FIR was registered after two weeks of investigation, based on the complaint of the boy’s mother. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complainant, her son had started chatting with a girl on Instagram. On August 28, he went to see her in Punjab Mata Nagar, where the accused allegedly turned up and attacked him over an old rivalry, leaving him injured. The boy was later taken to hospital for treatment.

ASI Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the families of the complainant and the accused were earlier in talks for a compromise, but when that failed, police proceeded with registering the case. He confirmed that all the accused are minors.

