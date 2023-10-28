Ludhiana: Duping-accused sent to two-day police remand

A local court sent two people accused in a ₹4 lakh duping case to two days of police remand on Saturday. Two sent to police remand for duping in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused, produced before the court on Saturday by the vigilance bureau, had duped the man on the pretext of getting him acquitted in a murder case by implying they had connections with an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP).

Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar were arrested by the vigilance bureau following the complaint of Rajiv Kumar alias Ravi of New Subhash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal.

Ravi was booked by Basti Jodhewal police in a murder case in 2020. The accused had assured him that he had connections with an ADCP in Ludhiana who could ensure he is given a clean chit in the case.

The accused had taken ₹ 4 lakh from him in August 2020. However, he had not received any relief in exchange for the money. During continuous police raids to locate him, he was arrested. When he reached out to the accused, they informed him that the initial payment of ₹ 4 lakh was only for initiating an inquiry. The complainant later secured a bail on April 25 and was eventually acquitted by the sessions court in Ludhiana on August 18. Subsequently, he began to demand the money back but the accused did not comply.

Finally, the complainant filed an official complaint in this matter following which the vigilance bureau lodged an FIR against the duo and arrested them.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!